Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expected to travel to Islamabad by this weekend

ISLAMABAD: Iran's top diplomat is expected to travel to Pakistan by this weekend for talks, two Pakistani officials told The Associated Press on Friday.
The officials declined to provide any other details about Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit, other than to say he would be accompanied by a small government delegation and could arrive as soon as Friday.
Pakistan has been trying to restart ceasefire talks between Iran and the United States.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.