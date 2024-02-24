Iranian Forces kill Jaish al-Adl militant group commander in Pakistan

TEHRAN: The Iranian forces have killed senior Jaish al-Adl militant group commander Ismail Shahbakhsh and some of his companions in Pakistan, a media report said.

The development comes one month after the two countries conducted airstrikes on each other's territories.

In a post on X, Iran international media quoting the country's state media reported: "Military forces have, in an armed clash inside the Pakistani territory, killed senior Jaish al-Adl militant group commander Ismail Shahbakhsh and some of his companions."

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni extremist organisation, which is designated terrorist organisation by Iran, operates predominantly in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, as per Al Arabiya News.

Tension between the two nations had escalated after which both of them had recalled the ambassadors.

Pakistan's concerns are that Baloch terrorist outfits find refuge across the border in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran while Tehran claims anti-Iran militant groups such as Jaish al-Adl having hideouts in Balochistan province in Pakistan.

After diplomatic efforts, both countries restored bilateral ties and agreed to reinstate the ambassadors.