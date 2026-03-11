World

Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport, wounding 4 people, though flights continue

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. AP Photo
DUBAI: Two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, wounding four people, though flights continue, authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office, which issues statements on behalf of the city-state's government, said the attack caused “minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national.”

It said flights continued.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world's busiest for international travel. Authorities have been trying to build up their flight schedule, though the airport has been targeted in the war.

