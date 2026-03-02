Iranian drone crashes into UK Air Force unit, Starmer allows use of bases for ‘limited defensive’ ops

The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said RAF Akrotiri sustained "minimal damage" on Sunday at around midnight local time, with no casualties reported.

It came hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s video statement announcing the UK’s decision to allow the United States permission to use British bases for "limited defensive" operations to protect British lives and interests in West Asia.

"Our base and personnel continue to operate as normal protecting the safety of Britain and our interests," an MoD spokesperson said.

Family members at the base will be moved to alternative accommodation as a precautionary measure under a “temporary dispersal notice” for the British military base.

"All other locations, workplaces, businesses and facilities will remain open as normal and there are no restrictions in place," the MoD said.