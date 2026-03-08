Iran war's targets widen into civilian infrastructure as Saudi Arabia reports 2 deaths

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has reported its first deaths in the Iran war, saying a military projectile fell onto a residential area and killed two people of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality.
It said 12 other Bangladeshis were wounded.
The Saudi statement Sunday evening came as anger grows in the region following hundreds of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf and other nations in the nine-day war.
Arab League chief Ahmed Abouel Gheit earlier Sunday in a diplomatic meeting lashed out at Iran for a “reckless policy” of attacking Arab countries.