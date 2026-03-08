World

Iran war's targets widen into civilian infrastructure as Saudi Arabia reports 2 deaths

It said 12 other Bangladeshis were wounded
A cloud of black smoke covered parts of Tehran on Sunday morning following the overnight strikes that hit an oil depot and refinery. The Israeli attack appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war
A cloud of black smoke covered parts of Tehran on Sunday morning following the overnight strikes that hit an oil depot and refinery. The Israeli attack appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war
Updated on

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has reported its first deaths in the Iran war, saying a military projectile fell onto a residential area and killed two people of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality.

It said 12 other Bangladeshis were wounded.

The Saudi statement Sunday evening came as anger grows in the region following hundreds of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf and other nations in the nine-day war.

Arab League chief Ahmed Abouel Gheit earlier Sunday in a diplomatic meeting lashed out at Iran for a “reckless policy” of attacking Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia
civilian infrastructure
Deaths
US-Israel war on Iran
West Asia war

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in