Iran war's cost to American taxpayers grows to an estimated USD 47.1 billion

The expense of the conflict and military spending in general are already a contentious issue on Capitol Hill, where the Trump administration is pushing for the passage of a historic USD 1.5 trillion military budget proposal. The White House also is asking lawmakers to approve a USD 95 billion package that would help fund the Iran war and other priorities.

Wednesday marks eight months of the war, which Democrats have been trying to end through legislation that has failed to pass the Republican-controlled Congress.

“Trump and his ego led us into this war with no plan, no authority, and no exit strategy," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a news release. "Senate Democrats will continue to do everything in our power to end this disaster of a war and stop the costs, chaos, and corruption seeping from the White House.”

In the latest estimate, the bulk of the war's costs are for replacing munitions, at about USD 29 billion. The advanced weapons most in demand and whose stockpiles have been drawn down are defensive missile interceptors, such as those launched by the Army's Patriot and THAAD systems, with a single Patriot interceptor costing millions of dollars.

The Pentagon says about USD 11.9 billion is related to costs of operations, while an additional USD 6 billion is tied to equipment losses. The Air Force's costs are now USD 7.6 billion, and the Army's are more than USD 2 billion. The Navy's costs were listed at USD 1.45 billion, which is a significant drop from the USD 2.2 billion listed in early September.

The Pentagon and US Central Command did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on the new cost estimates. The Navy and the command also didn't immediately respond to questions about why the Navy's cost estimates decreased over the roughly six-week period.

The latest estimate does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East, which the Islamic Republic has attacked with ballistic missiles and drones. A report from the Pentagon inspector general released last month said Iranian strikes have damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan.

The Pentagon's official tally lists 21 service members killed and 865 wounded in the conflict. That count includes troops who died in medical events and other situations that do not have a direct connection to the conflict, with 18 service members having been killed from Iranian strikes, combat aircraft crashes or disposal of Iranian drones.

While Trump has mused repeatedly about whether to make a deal with Iran or “finish them off,” a third aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops are making their way to the region. The Trump administration also has reduced staffing at some US Embassies after receiving intelligence that Iran has stepped up efforts to target American personnel.