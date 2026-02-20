Iran warns of 'decisive' response if subjected to military aggression

Citing US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on Diego Garcia, Iravani wrote: "In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response. The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences."

Trump on Wednesday called Britain's lease of Diego Garcia, a key US-British military base in the Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago, a "big mistake," noting it "may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia" if nuclear talks with Iran fail. Under a deal announced in May 2025, Britain agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back Diego Garcia for 99 years at 101 million pounds ($136 million) annually, Xinhua news agency reported.