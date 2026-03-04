Iran war has upended flights across Middle East. Here's what travellers should know

Many airlines are taking refund requests or offering free rebooking — but such options are often limited to specific dates or routes, so it's important for travellers to check carriers' individual websites for more information. For future trips, buying refundable tickets now may provide more flexibility.

Beyond what individual airlines can offer, some may also be seeking travel insurance. But it's important to read the fine print, particularly the exclusions listed under specific policies.

“Acts of war and civil unrest are typically excluded because they're unpredictable," said Suzanne Morrow, CEO of travel insurance agency InsureMyTrip. Consumers could still buy coverage for delays, she added, but travel insurance is “designed to make you whole," and if an airline does everything to rebook you or offers a refund, you may not have an added claim.

Christina Tunnah, of World Nomads Travel Insurance, reiterates that the majority of her firm's policies exclude coverage for losses resulting from acts of war, although someone might be able to get compensation in certain scenarios — such as if they purchase a “cancel for any reason” plan. Still, the traveller would have to cancel within a certain time frame.