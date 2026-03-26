Iran war deflects attention from Ukraine as emboldened Russia starts spring offensive

Only weeks ago, the Russian economy was starting to feel the pinch of sanctions. But Russia is now raking in billions of dollars from a temporary US waiver on oil sanctions against Moscow.

The measure taken earlier this month aims to free up Russian oil cargo stranded at sea and ease supply shortages caused by the Middle East conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US move was “not the right decision” because it will further enable Russia's military campaign.

American Patriot air-defence missiles have been moved from Europe toward the Middle East as Washington redirects resources to its war on Iran. Zelenskyy warned that Kyiv will “definitely” face shortages of Patriot systems because of the war against Iran.

The US produces 60 to 65 missiles per month, or about 700 to 800 missiles per year, Zelenskyy said. “And on the first day in the Middle East war, 803 missiles were used,” he said.

Aiming to secure some geopolitical leverage, Ukraine offered its battle-tested technology to help Gulf states fend off Iranian drones.

In return, Ukraine wants more of the high-end air-defence missiles that Gulf countries possess and which Kyiv needs to stop Russia's missiles. Zelenskyy also made Ukrainian drone interceptors available to the US.

Ukraine desperately needs money, too. A promised 90-billion-euro (USD 104-billion) loan from the European Union to fund Ukraine's armed forces and its war-shattered economy for the next two years is being held up by Hungary.