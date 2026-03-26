Iran, US harden their positions as Tehran keeps its grip on Strait of Hormuz

“We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees,” he was quoted as saying.

Lloyd's List Intelligence called it a “de facto toll booth' regime.”

The shipping intelligence firm said vessels have to provide manifests, crew details and their destination to Iran's Guard for sanctions screening, cargo alignment checks that currently prioritises oil over all other commodities, and for what is described as geopolitical vetting.'”

“While not all ships are paying a direct toll, at least two vessels have and the payment is settled in yuan,” Lloyd's List said, referring to China's currency.

Iran's grip on the strait and relentless attacks on Gulf regional energy infrastructure has sent oil prices skyrocketing and concerns of a global energy crisis surging.

Brent crude, the international standard, traded at USD 104 early Thursday, up more than 40 per cent from the day the war started.

“To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for world's economies,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters during a visit to Australia.