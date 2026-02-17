Iran temporarily closing Strait of Hormuz for live fire drills as nuclear talks with US begin

As the talks began, Iranian media announced that Iran had fired live missiles toward the Strait of Hormuz, and said it will close the Strait for several hours for “safety and maritime concerns.”

This is the first time that Iran has closed parts of the Strait, an essential international waterway, since the US began threatening Iran with military action. Iran on Monday announced a maritime military exercise in waterways that are crucial international trade routes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes. Iran previously held a live fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz several weeks ago but did not announce closures.