Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

ByReutersReuters|22 July 2023 4:27 PM GMT
Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen
A Muslim showing Koran. Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. "Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism," Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

