Iran strikes US Embassy in Saudi Arabia as war expands yet again

The conflict escalated further on its fourth day, with Israel sending new ground troops into Lebanon and explosions ringing out in Iran's capital. Hundreds of people have been killed, the vast majority in Iran.

The spiralling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end. Trump said it could last four to five weeks — but that the US was prepared to go longer. He seemed to leave open the possibility for more extensive US military involvement, telling the New York Post on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of boots on the ground.

Still, the administration's objectives remain unclear. The initial US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Trump urged Iranians to overthrow their government.

Since then, however, senior administration officials have said regime change was not the goal. Trump's initial announcement of the strikes listed several grievances, from concerns about Iran's nuclear and missile programmes to its leadership.