Iran sought permission for docking of 3 ships in Indian ports; approval granted: Jaishankar

In a statement in the Parliament, Jaishankar said one Iranian vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi on March 4.

It is for the first time a senior minister said that Iran requested for docking of three of its ships in Indian ports.

"The Iranian side has requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities," he said.