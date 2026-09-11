Iran seeks end to Saudi blockade of Yemen after Tehran-backed rebels take key port

Events threaten a key Strait of Hormuz alternative

The Houthis' entry into the Red Sea port of Mokha on Thursday brings them within 80 kilometres of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important alternative for global shipping as Iran targets vessels on the Strait of Hormuz. It's the rebels' biggest territorial gain in years.

The Bab el-Mandeb at the southern end of the Red Sea is especially important to neighbouring Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, whose blockade of the Houthis has fed into the rebels' escalating attacks on Saudi shipping as the kingdom tries to get its oil out of the region. About 12 per cent of the world's goods are typically shipped through the strait.

Disruption to the waterway could mean trouble for all shipping and for the price of crude oil, which has now soared again. Already, the Houthis in recent weeks have been targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and ships on the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia, which earlier this week said it had always offered “opportunities for negotiation,” also has said it has the right to defend itself in response to the Houthis' actions under the blockade they declared on the kingdom in July.

Shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb had fallen by about 60 per cent since the Houthis began attacking some ships there in late 2023 while expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Shipping increased this year as Saudi Arabia sought alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, but renewed Houthi threats have "curtailed” that activity, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.