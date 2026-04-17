Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels, Trump welcomes move

Trump, however, said the naval blockade against Iran will remain in "full force" until Tehran reaches an agreement with the US to end the war.

The announcement of the reopening of the vital waterway by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comes a day after President Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire," Araghchi said in a post on X.

Araghchi, however, said the ships must sail "on the coordinated route as already announced" by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

Minutes later, President Trump shared the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" Trump said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz following its conflict with the US and Israel, crippling global energy supplies.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz "is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated."

He also said Iran, with help from the US, is working to remove all sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the deal with Iran is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon. "But we will make Lebanon great again!" he added.

The development comes a day after Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir held talks with top Iranian leadership in Tehran as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.