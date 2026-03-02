Iran says missiles targeted Netanyahu’s office, Israeli air force HQ

CHENNAI: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that its missile strikes had targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of Israel’s air force commander, as Iran and allied armed groups launched missiles at Israel, Arab states, and US military targets across the region.
In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that “the office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime’s air force commander were targeted,” adding that Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.
(With agency inputs)