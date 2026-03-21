Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit in an airstrike

The US and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran's leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programmes. There have been no public signs of any such uprising and no end to the war in sight.

On social media, Trump said, "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East."

That seemed at odds with his administration's move to bolster its firepower in the region and request another USD 200 billion from Congress to fund the war.

The United States is deploying three more amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the Middle East, an official told The Associated Press. Two other US officials confirmed that ships were deploying, without saying where they were headed. All three spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

Days earlier, the US redirected another group of amphibious assault ships carrying another 2,500 Marines from the Pacific to the Middle East. The Marines will join more than 50,000 US troops already in the region.

Trump has said he has no plans to send ground forces into Iran but also has asserted that he retains all options.