Iran reviewing proposals on Tehran's nuclear programme: Officials

The development is raising hopes that the two sides could be inching toward indirect talks on one of the thorniest issues that US President Donald Trump says must be resolved as part of any deal meant to end the more than eight-month-old war.

But one of the officials stressed that Iran, at least at the moment, is unwilling to engage in negotiations with the Trump administration over its atomic activities until the US agrees to several core conditions that Iran has been demanding be part of any ceasefire agreement.

Both officials were not authorised to comment publicly on the delicate negotiations and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Iran and Qatari officials' stepped-up engagement -- and Tehran showing a glint of openness to the possibility of negotiating on its nuclear programme -- comes just days after Trump's Republican Party was dealt a stunning repudiation in Tuesday's midterm elections in the US.