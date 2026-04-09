Iran publishes chart showing it may have put sea mines in Strait of Hormuz as shaky ceasefire holds

The chart of the Strait of Hormuz was released by the ISNA news agency, as well as Tasnim, which is believed to be close to the Guard. They showed a large circle marked “danger zone” in Farsi over the Traffic Separation Scheme, which was the route ships take through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all oil and natural gas traded once passed.

The chart suggested ships travel further north through waters closer to Iran's mainland near Larak Island, a route that some ships were observed taking during the war. It was dated from February 28 until Thursday, April 9, and it was unclear if the Guard had cleared any mining on the route since then.

Oil rose again to above USD 97 a barrel and Asian stocks were trading lower Thursday on scepticism over the ceasefire.