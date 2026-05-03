Iran presses for end to war within 30 days as Trump expresses doubts

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the war, but also expressed doubt it would lead to a deal.

Iran's 14-point proposal calls for an end to the war, rather than just an extension of the truce. The proposal, a rebuttal to the US nine-point plan, also calls for the US to lift sanctions on Iran, ending the naval blockade, withdrawing forces from the region, and ceasing all hostilities, including Israel's operations in Lebanon, according to the semi-official Nour News agency, which has close ties to the country's security organisations.

Iran sent its reply via a Pakistani intermediary, the news agency reported. Pakistan has hosted previous negotiations between Iran and the United States.