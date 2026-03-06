Iran President Pezeshkian confirms 'some countries have begun mediation efforts'

"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity and sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian stated in a post on X.

The Iranian President's comment came as several reports indicated that Iran has launched a new wave of attacks on Israel, using ballistic missiles, including its latest super-heavy Khorramshahr-4.