Iran plans to train 1 million paramilitary volunteers

DUBAI: Iran opened its third military training centre in Tehran as authorities announced plans to train 1 million paramilitary volunteers nationwide, amid fears of renewed conflict with the United States and Israel.
Members of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, attended the inauguration, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported. Two similar centres previously opened in Tehran in August and September.
Iran's “Janfada” or “sacrificials” campaign began registering volunteers in March and includes military training, emergency relief and logistical support. Courses cover urban defence, weapons handling, air defence, rescue operations, firefighting and navigation.