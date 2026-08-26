Iran, Oman hold talks on managing Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI:The top diplomats of Iran and Oman met on Tuesday to discuss a phased approach to managing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shut down nearly six months after the Iran war began.
A joint statement by the two countries, located on opposite sides of the narrow strait, said the proposed framework includes a “joint temporary navigational corridor” and both countries working to clear mines from the waterway.
The statement said Iran and Oman will continue technical negotiations toward establishing a permanent shipping corridor and an agreement on the future administration of the strait.
About a fifth of the world's traded oil passed through the strait before the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28.
It's unknown whether the US will accept the emerging deal. US President Donald Trump last week threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of American efforts to reopen the strait.