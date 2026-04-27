Iran offers to end chokehold on Strait of Hormuz, asks US to end blockade, officials say

Iran also wants the US to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, said the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The new proposal, passed to the United States by Pakistan, likely won't be supported by US President Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran's atomic programme as part of an overall deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and make the ceasefire permanent.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said Sunday to Fox News Channel.

The Axios news outlet first reported Iran's proposal.