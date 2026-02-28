Iran must never be allowed to build nukes, don’t want conflict escalation: UK

Downing Street said Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting to discuss bolstering the UK's defensive capabilities in the region.

A government spokesperson said the immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region, who will be provided consular assistance 24/7.

“Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution,” the spokesperson said.