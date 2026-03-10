Iran launches new attacks at Israel, Gulf countries as it keeps up pressure on Middle East

Trump sends contradictory messages, and Tehran says it's prepared for a long war

The war has choked off major supplies of oil and gas to world markets and sent fuel prices rising. The fighting has also led foreigners to flee from business hubs and prompted millions to seek shelter as bombs hit military bases, government buildings, oil and water installations, hotels and at least one school.

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman — the gateway to the Indian Ocean — through which 20 per cent of the world's oil is carried. Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

In a post on social media, Trump seemed not to acknowledge that, saying that "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco, said tankers were being rerouted to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, and that its East-West pipeline would reach its full capacity of 7 million barrels a day, being brought to Red Sea ports this week.

“The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is blocking sizable volumes of oil from the whole region," he said in a conference call after Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., reported 2025 profits of USD 104 billion, down from USD 110 billion in 2024.

He also hinted at global oil markets being squeezed the longer the Iran war goes on and shipments from the Mideast remain affected.

“Given the current geopolitical situation, we may see inventories eroding and being drawn down faster as shipments are being curtailed from the region,” he said. “This is at a time when current global spare capacity remains extremely low.”

If supply grows tighter, it would likely push the price per barrel globally even higher, translating to higher costs for gasoline and jet fuel.