Iran launches drones at Saudi Arabia, Kuwait as US president sends mixed messages

The Saudi Defence Ministry said it has destroyed drones over the kingdom's oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot some down in the country's northern and southern areas.

Iran's latest attacks on neighbouring Gulf States come as Trump late Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion,” but hours later threatened in a post on social media that the US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.