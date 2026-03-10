Iran launches drones at Saudi Arabia, Kuwait as US president sends mixed messages

Israel detects an Iranian missile launchDUBAI: Iran fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait early Tuesday as US President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that's causing markets to swing.
The Saudi Defence Ministry said it has destroyed drones over the kingdom's oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot some down in the country's northern and southern areas.
Iran's latest attacks on neighbouring Gulf States come as Trump late Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion,” but hours later threatened in a post on social media that the US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.
In an apparent response to Trump's remarks published in Iranian state media, a spokesperson for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Ali Mohammad Naini, said: “Iran will determine when the war ends.”
Here is the latest:
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told government agencies and state companies to begin having staff not in public facing roles to work from home.
The government said Tuesday that Thailand was also suspending overseas training and study trips.
The announcement comes as countries in Southeast Asia move to counter disruptions to oil and gas supplies from the war in the Middle East.
The Vietnamese government ordered similar measures, but also urged people to limit private use of their vehicles.
Fuel prices have climbed, and long lines have formed outside filling stations as drivers and motorcycle riders rush to ensure they can fill their tanks.
Iran's parliament speaker on Tuesday dismissed any suggestion that Tehran sought a ceasefire in the war.
“We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire; we believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X.
“The Zionist regime sees its shameful existence in the continuation of the cycle of war-negotiation-ceasefire and then war again, to consolidate its dominance. We will break this cycle,” he wrote.
The Israeli military said Tuesday it killed three Palestinians in Gaza late Monday.
The Palestinians approached Israeli troops near the temporary line that Israel withdrew to at the start of the October 2025 ceasefire. The Yellow Line marks the Israel-controlled area in eastern Gaza.
Since the start of the ceasefire, at least 80 Palestinians have been killed near the Yellow Line after the Israeli military accused them of approaching and endangering soldiers.
Israel's military said it detected an Iranian missile launch targeting the country on Tuesday morning.
Sirens were heard in Jerusalem, and explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's military worked to intercept the fire.
Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran, Azerbaijani officials said Monday.
The aid includes 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, more than two tons of sugar, over four tons of water, about 600 kilograms of tea and about two tons of medicines and medical supplies, according to officials.
The move comes after tensions spiked between Baku and Tehran last week when Azerbaijan accused Iran of firing drones at its Nakhchivan exclave, an allegation Tehran denies.
Azerbaijan also has increased military and economic ties with Israel.
Iran's judiciary is warning its local media about what and how it reports as the war with Israel and the United States goes on.
That was a comment made by judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.
It said Jahangir said local outlets “that did not comply with security issues and had taken videos and photos of certain places solely for the purpose of informing were given the necessary warnings.”
“If this happens again, the necessary legal measures will be taken,” he said, without elaborating.
Iran has shut off the internet during the war and may be restricting reporting to hide what has been struck so far.
Turkiye's Defence Ministry said Tuesday the Patriot missile defence system is being deployed in Malatya province, which hosts a NATO radar base.
The move follows NATO defences intercepting a second ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace on Monday.