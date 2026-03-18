Iran lashes out with attacks on Israel, Gulf neighbours as Israel hits Beirut

Iran executes man it says spied for Israel

Iran executed a man on charges of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency. The report identified him as Kourosh Keyvani and alleged he “provided images and information on sensitive locations” to Israel.

Activists and rights groups have warned since Iran's nationwide protests in January that the Islamic Republic could begin conducting mass executions. Iran violently suppressed the protests through violence that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained.

Later Wednesday, Mizan said a judiciary complex in Larestan, a county in southern Fars province, was hit by an airstrike during working hours, blaming it on the US and Israel. It said staff and civilians were killed and wounded but the "exact number is still unknown."

Iranian strikes Gulf countries

Iran on Wednesday attacked Saudi Arabia's vast Eastern Province, home to many of its oil fields, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a projectile caused a small fire at its base in the UAE near Dubai but caused no injuries. Explosions were heard near Al Minhad Air Base, used by Western nations as a transit hub for the wider Mideast.

Missile alerts sounded again later in Dubai as interceptors exploded overhead across the city-state.

Saudi Arabia shot down a ballistic missile targeting the area of the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft, and two drones targeting Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign missions.

Iran has vowed to continue to throttle shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.

Since the war started, a few ships have gotten through — some Iranian, but also vessels from India, Turkiye and elsewhere. Iran insists the waterway is open, just not to the US or many of its allies.

US Central Command said the US military fired multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs Tuesday on Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the strait.

US President Donald Trump, who has been growing increasingly frustrated that no allies have stepped forward after he asked others to send ships to help open the strait again, posted on social media Tuesday that “WE DON'T NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”