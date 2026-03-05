Iran is pummeled by airstrikes as it launches a new wave of attacks against Israel and US bases

Tehran's expanding retaliatory strikes and increasing shows of defiance came even as Israel and the US hammered Iran for a sixth day.

The war has escalated each day, affecting an additional 14 countries across the Middle East and beyond. On Thursday, Azerbaijan accused Iran of attacking it with drones - though Tehran denied that. A day earlier, the US said it sank an Iranian frigate in the waters off Sri Lanka.

All the while, the US and Israel have battered Iran with nationwide strikes, targeting their military capabilities leadership and nuclear programme. Israeli and American leaders have also suggested that toppling the government was a goal - and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed when they launched the war Saturday.

But the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, and the conflict increasingly appeared to be open-ended.

Iran's attacks have targeted their Arab neighbours, disrupted oil supplies and snarled global air travel.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.