Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran imposes restrictions again

Israel says one of its soldiers has been killed in Lebanon

The military said the soldier, an officer, was killed in south Lebanon on Friday, the day after the start of a US-brokered ceasefire that has otherwise largely held.

It said two other soldiers were injured in the incident, but didn't release any more details.

This brings to 14 the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the latest war in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader dismisses ceasefire paper published by US

Naim Kassem, head of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, in a statement read on the group's al-Manar TV said a paper published by the US State Department that it described as the text of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel “means nothing at the practical level, but it is an insult to our country.”

“Everyone knows that the government of Lebanon has not met or approved this statement,” he said.

The text published by the US described the 10-day truce as a gesture by Israel “to enable good-faith negotiations” toward a permanent peace agreement with Lebanon.

The text gives Israel the “right to take all necessary measures in self-defence, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.” It does not mention any similar right for Lebanon or Hezbollah.

Kassem said the truce should entail “a complete cessation of all hostilities” and that Hezbollah “will respond to enemy violations.”

Israel's military kills two UNICEF-contracted truck drivers in northern Gaza

The Israeli military killed two UNICEF-contracted truck drivers at a water point in northern Gaza Strip, forcing the UN agency to suspend its operations in the area, UNICEF said.

Two other people were also injured in the attack that occurred Friday at the Mansoura water filling point in Gaza City, UNICEF said in a statement.

The firing took place “during routine, water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures,” it said.

The Israeli military claimed that troops opened fire on suspected militants in the area of the so-called Yellow Line, which separates Israeli-controlled areas from the rest of Gaza. It said the incident was being investigated.

UNICEF said the point is being used multiple times a day to keep providing hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza City with clean water from the Mekorot water supply line.

The agency said it suspended on-site activities until security conditions in the area are restored.

Macron says a French soldier was killed and 3 were wounded in attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

A UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small-arms fire Saturday morning leaving one French peacekeeper dead and three wounded, two of them seriously, France's president and the force known as UNIFIL said.

The attack near the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh came after a 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday between Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.