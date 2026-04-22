Iran attacks ship in Strait of Hormuz, complicating diplomatic efforts to resume talks

The morning attack by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came after US President Donald Trump said the US would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, to give Tehran time to come up with a “unified proposal” ahead of possible negotiations.

Iran has offered no formal acknowledgment of Trump's ceasefire extension.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for agreeing to the extension, saying it would buy time for ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“With the trust and confidence reposed in us, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict,” he wrote on X.

Trump said the US would continue its blockade of Iranian ports, which Iran has called “unacceptable”, and has indicated was a reason it had not yet agreed to join talks in Islamabad.

The Revolutionary Guard vowed Wednesday to “deliver crushing blows beyond the enemy's imagination to its remaining assets in the region”.