Iran fires missiles farther than ever as its main nuclear enrichment site struck again

The US and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran's leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programmes and its support for armed proxies in the region.

There have been no public signs of any uprising, while internet restrictions in Iran complicate communications.

With little information is coming out of Iran, it is not clear how much damage its arms, nuclear or energy facilities have sustained in the punishing US and Israeli strikes that began February 28 — or even who is truly in charge. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was named to the role.