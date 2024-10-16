Iran condemns deadly Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike on tents of displaced persons near a hospital compound in the central Gaza Strip.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a statement released by the Ministry, describing the attack "using incendiary bomb" as a complete example of a "war crime" and part of the "genocide plot" against Palestinians.

Baghaei stressed that targeting civilians and civilian facilities, especially hospitals and relief and medical centers, was prohibited during conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's "frequent and intentional" strikes against hospitals and killings of the sick, injured, and medical staff were sufficient on their own to put Israeli leaders on trial, he noted.

At least four Palestinians were killed and about 70 others injured on Monday in the Israeli bombing of the tents of displaced people near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported, citing medical sources.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces on Monday said the Israeli Air Force had conducted a "precise strike" on militants operating inside a command and control centre embedded within the hospital compound.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group against Israel on October 7, 2023, during which 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

Gaza-based health authorities said on Tuesday that the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has reached 42,344, with injuries up to 99,013.