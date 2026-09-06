Iran claims strike on US ship in Strait of Hormuz as fighting escalates

The US did not immediately confirm the purported attack, which came a day after the US military said forces struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to a missile attack on Navy warships.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28. But since a ceasefire agreement was announced in June, on-and-off fighting has persisted with both sides trying to inflict military and economic pain as negotiations have collapsed.

The US and Iran resumed attacks last week, following a month of relative calm, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian communities along it again being targeted. At least five people were killed earlier in the week during a US bombardment of southern Iran.

The Trump administration appears to have adopted a dual-prong approach to the conflict, responding militarily to attacks on the strait while going after foreign financial institutions that handle Iran's money.