Iran allows Pakistani oil tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz

The ship, 'MT Karachi', carrying around 109,990 tonnes of crude oil will dock at the Karachi port trust on Wednesday, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) spokesperson Farooq Nizami said.

The vessel successfully transited the Iranian-controlled side of the Strait of Hormuz after receiving clearance from Iranian authorities, even as the conflict in the region has disrupted commercial air and sea traffic, he said.

The tanker crossed the strait on March 15 after loading crude oil at Das Island in Abu Dhabi.