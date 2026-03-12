Iran allows India-flagged tankers through Hormuz after talks between EAM Jaishankar, Araghchi

According to sources familiar with the developments, Indian tankers 'Pushpak' and 'Parimal' have been passing safely through the Strait of Hormuz even as ships from the US, Europe and Israel continue to face restrictions in the strategically important waterway.

Ensuring the safe navigation of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz figured prominently during a conversation between EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Tuesday (March 10). The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, and the issue of maritime movement through the strait was a key point of discussion. This was their third conversation since the outbreak of the Iran war.

In a related development, a Liberian-flagged tanker carrying Saudi Arabian crude oil and captained by an Indian has also successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and berthed at the Mumbai port.

The vessel has become the first India-bound tanker to safely pass through the waterway after maritime traffic in the region slowed dramatically following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The tanker, 'Shenlong Suezmax', had loaded crude oil from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on March 1 and departed two days later.