Iran alleges US-Israeli strikes on Natanz nuclear facility; Tehran's envoy confirms attack to IAEA

Against this backdrop, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region, warning that the possibility of a radiological release with serious consequences cannot be ruled out.

Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Grossi said, "The IAEA has extensive knowledge of the nature and location of nuclear and radiological material in the region, and we have clear guidance for actions necessary in case of an attack or an accident causing a radiological release as well as the ability for hands on help if it is required."

He added, "Let me underline that the situation today is very concerning. We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities."

Grossi further stated that the agency is working in tandem with member countries and stands ready to react immediately if nuclear safety is compromised.

He noted that several countries in the region that have been subjected to military attacks operate nuclear power plants and research reactors, increasing the overall risk to nuclear safety.

"Iran and many other countries in the region that have been subject to military attacks have operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear safety. The United Arab Emirates has four operating nuclear reactors. Jordan and Syria have operational nuclear research reactors. Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also been attacked. These countries all use nuclear applications of some sort or another. We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations," Grossi said.