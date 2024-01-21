Iran accuses Israel of airstrike on Syria that killed five revolutionary guards

TEL AVIV: Iran has accused Israel of carrying out airstrike on Damascus that killed five Iranian soldiers, including Iran Revolutionary Guard's intelligence head for Syria and his Deputy.

Iranian media reported that three other soldiers were also killed in the airstrike on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Gen. Sadegh Omidzadeh, intelligence head officer of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, Hajj Gholam and soldiers,Hossein Mohammadi, Saeed Karimi and Mohammad Amin Samadi.

Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria in a bid to contain Iranian bases in that country that attack Israel.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is attacking targets outside its territory in Lebanon, Syria and Iran following specific intelligence inputs on the presence of Israel's wanted men. However, Israel has not taken responsibility officially in this regard.