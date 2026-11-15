IPL founder Lalit Modi acquires Britain citizenship, calls it ‘home for many years’

In his post accompanied by images from the citizenship ceremony at a Town Hall in London back in September, Modi on Saturday said he had chosen to publicly share the “very special and personal milestone” at his address at Oxford Union.

Modi, who left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special court in 2015 after he failed to respond to summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

In July this year, an appellate tribunal set aside the penalty imposed on him in a separate FEMA case arising from the IPL's 2009 edition in South Africa.

Modi has strongly objected to being described as a “fugitive”, arguing that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

“I am proud to be a British citizen,” he said in his post on X. “On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.”