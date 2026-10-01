An ambitious club with a fabulously wealthy new owner was in a hurry to reshape the landscape of global soccer's richest and most popular league, according to the bombshell findings of an independent investigatory panel that were released Tuesday. The only problem was that the sport's governing bodies have rules to restrict teams from spending far beyond what they earn, no matter how wealthy their owners might be.

According to the Premier League, City set up complex schemes to disguise that it was unfairly being bankrolled by its owner, the Abu Dhabi United Group, or ADUG, from 2009-18 — nine years in which it established itself as a powerhouse.

Leaked emails published in 2018 led to a lengthy investigation and hearing into alleged financial misconduct, which resulted in the new findings in what many view as the biggest scandal in the league's history.

City, which has dominated English soccer for more than a decade by spending exorbitantly on superstar players and hiring top coaches, was found “guilty” of almost all of the more than 100 “charges” against it and now faces punishment that could be as severe as expulsion from the league. The club has always denied wrongdoing and has said it will appeal.

A money trail reveals the sham'In its lengthy list of allegations against City, which accompanied the investigation findings, the Premier League recounted how the storied club, which had seen better days on the pitch and was losing money, was sold in 2008 to ADUG. The private investment company is “ultimately owned by” Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates' ruling family, according to the report.