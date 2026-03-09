Investigation suggests it was US that struck Iranian school, killing 165

The video shared by Bellingcat is a three-second clip of a video taken the day the school was struck and circulated Sunday by Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency.

The video shows a munition falling on a building, sending a dark plume into the air that mingles with smoke that likely came from earlier strikes on the compound. Trevor Ball, a Bellingcat researcher, geolocated the video to a site near the school, something also done by the AP.