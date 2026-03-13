International court drops investigation into US sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuela asked the ICC in 2020 to look into what it called “unlawful coercive measures,” arguing the asset freezes and travel bans targeting Venezuelan officials, first imposed by the United States under President Barack Obama, had caused “widespread suffering.”

Following an initial investigation, prosecutors declined to move forward, citing a lack of evidence.

In a statement, the international court's prosecutor's office said that while it was “generally accepted” that sanctions “may have exacerbated an existing dire humanitarian situation,” there was not enough evidence of “necessary intent” to pursue criminal charges.