International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 opens

ABU DHABI: The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 was officially opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

This year's edition of the Congress, which is held under the theme "Enriching Knowledge Societies," brings together experts and specialists in the field of archives, as well as thought leaders from around the world, to explore the transformative capabilities of providing information and access to it in modern societies.

The Congress focuses on five themes, i.e., "Peace and Tolerance"; "Emerging Technologies: Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions"; "Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records and Climate Change"; "Trust and Evidence"; and "Access and Memories."