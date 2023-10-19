International Buddhist Confederation to celebrate International Abhidhamma Divas on Oct 28

NEW DELHI: The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will celebrate International Abhidhamma Divas on the auspicious occasion of Sharada Purnima, the full moon day, on October 28, 2023, a press release said.

This day commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm of the 33 divine beings (Tavatimsa-devaloka) to Sankassiya, known today as Sankisa Basantapur in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The significance of this location is underscored by the presence of the Asokan Elephant Pillar, an enduring marker of this historic event. According to Buddhist texts, after imparting the teachings of Abhidhamma to the Devas with his mother as a witness, Lord Buddha descended to this sacred place, IBC said in a release.

This year's celebration is made even more special by two additional significant events: the Centenary year of Vipassana Acharya Satya Narayan Goenka and the International Conference on "The Tenets of the Buddha Dhamma and Global Well-Being: Nature, Significance, and Applicability," taking place from October 28th to 30th, 2023, on the campus of Gautam Buddha University (GBU).

Distinguished guests, including Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, Senior Professor Kotapitiye Rahula Anunayaka Thera, General Secretary and Anunayaka (Deputy Prelate) Supreme Sangha Council of the Kotte Chapter Kanka will be Special Guest, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Chancellor of the Gautam Buddha University Yogi Adiyanath, are expected to grace this occasion with their presence. Additionally, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from more than 10 countries will be attending the event, the release added.

The International Abhidhamma Divas and the accompanying conference are anticipated to draw around 500 delegates, including renowned academicians from countries such as the USA, UK, Russia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Nepal, Bhutan, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Mongolia.

These distinguished scholars will be presenting insightful papers on various aspects of Buddhist philosophy and its relevance to global well-being. The IBC invites everyone to join in this celebration of wisdom and spirituality, fostering understanding and harmony among diverse cultures and nations, the release added.