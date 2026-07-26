Intern arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying inside NATO military headquarters

Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's Office said it launched an espionage investigation after NATO's security services tipped off Belgium's military intelligence. Authorities then detained “a Canadian citizen of Chinese origin” on Friday, a day after raiding the suspect's home and workplace inside NATO's vast command centre.

“She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organisation,” the prosecutors said in a statement.

The strategic headquarters of the Allied Powers, known as SHAPE, is located in the southern Belgian city of Mons near the French border. Military officials at SHAPE plan and command joint strategy, tactics and operations.

The alliance's political headquarters is in Brussels, where ambassadors from member nations meet to discuss defense spending, drone incursions and cyber threats. NATO's Cyber Security Centre is based at SHAPE.