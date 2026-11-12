Indonesia's vice president resigns as his eligibility and academic credentials are questioned

Raka did not comment as he left the meeting.

The academic credentials investigation was apparently not related to investigations into allegations that top police officials had been involved in wiretapping targeting the president.

Under Indonesia's Constitution, a vice presidential vacancy does not trigger a new election. The office remains vacant until the People's Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.

Raka had offered to resign Tuesday during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, saying he wanted to avoid a prolonged political controversy. But a Cabinet minister said the president urged Raka at the time to defend himself and it wasn't clear if he accepted the resignation offer.