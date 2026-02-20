Indonesia's president reaches trade deal with US while in Washington for Trump's Board of Peace

Under the agreement, Southeast Asia's largest economy will eliminate tariffs for 99 per cent of American goods while the US will maintain tariffs on most Indonesian goods at 19 per cent, the White House said.

That is the same rate the US has set for Cambodia and Malaysia. Indonesia also agreed to address non-tariff barriers to US goods and to remove restrictions on exports to the US for critical minerals and other industrial commodities, the White House said.

Indonesian and US companies also reached 11 deals this week worth USD 38.4 billion, including purchases of US soybeans, corn, cotton and wheat, cooperation in critical minerals and oil field recovery, and joint ventures in computer chips.

“We have negotiated very intensively over the last few months, and I think we have reached solid understandings on many issues," Prabowo told business executives Wednesday at the US Chamber of Commerce.