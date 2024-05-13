Begin typing your search...

Indonesia's Mt Ibu erupts, spewing ash clouds

The volcano on the remote island of Halmahera erupted at 9.12 a.m. (0012 GMT) for about five minutes, projecting ash into the sky as high as 5 km

ByReutersReuters|13 May 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Indonesias Mt Ibu erupts, spewing ash clouds
X

A column of ash rises over the Gunung Ibu (Mount Ibu) volcano (Image: Reuters)

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupted on Monday morning, spewing thick columns of grey ash several kilometers into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said.

The volcano on the remote island of Halmahera erupted at 9.12 a.m. (0012 GMT) for about five minutes, projecting ash into the sky as high as 5 km (3.1 miles), officials said.

A smaller eruption was also recorded on Friday.

The alert status of the volcano remains at the second-highest level, Hendra Gunawan, head of Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, said in a statement.

All activities within a five-kilometre radius of the volcano were prohibited, he added.

"If it starts to rain ash, we recommend people who are near the volcano to wear a mask and glasses," Hendra said.

Footage of the eruption shared by the centre showed clouds of grey ash billowing from the crater. The official said a booming noise was also heard.

No evacuation of residents has been reported so far.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

In recent weeks North Sulawesi's Ruang volcano has erupted, spewing incandescent lava as lightning flashed from its crater. The eruption prompted authorities to evacuate more than 12,000 people living on a nearby island.

In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi volcano, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes, erupted and belched grey clouds of ash as high as 3 km.

JakartaIndonesiaIbu volcanoeruptionashvolcanic activityHalmahera islandalert statusVolcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation CentreevacuationRing of FireNorth SulawesiRuang volcanoMarapi volcanoSumatra
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X