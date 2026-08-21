Indonesia, China discuss increasing defence cooperation and energy security

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said they aimed to ensure a new bilateral dialogue delivered progress toward their priorities for strengthening cooperation: political, economic, security, maritime and people-to-people relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Indonesia and China also agreed to better coordinate on their major priorities of development and security, so as to provide strong safeguards for the modernisation of both countries.

“We will jointly oppose unilateral bullying and power politics. We must also remain vigilant against attempts in the region to challenge the outcomes of victory in World War II and turn back the wheel of history. We should safeguard international fairness and justice, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,” Wang said in their joint statement.